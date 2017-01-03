Woman killed in highway crash near Leduc

22 min ago Read more: CBC News

Leduc RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 55-year-old woman and sent two children to hospital in Edmonton. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Glen Park Road and Highway 795, south of Calmar, just before noon on Saturday.

