Wolfdog sanctuary in southern Alberta trying to save hybrid animals
Wolfdogs may bring to mind White Fang, the protagonist of the Jack London novel, but an Alberta sanctuary is raising awareness about how raising the hybrid differs from the fictional account of a loyal, loving companion. The Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary in Cochrane, Alta., has launched an online auction to raise money to fund a new enclosure and save as many of the animals as it can from being euthanized.
