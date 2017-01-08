Wister awaits new challenge
Herald photo by Ian Martens Bill Wister will be serving as a defence lawyer after nearly 30 years on the other side of the courtroom prosecuting criminal cases. @IMartensHerald Delon Shurtz lethbridge herald [email protected] Some people might think Bill Wister has been lured over to the dark side of the Force now that he's a defence lawyer instead of a Crown prosecutor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|4 hr
|Achoo
|1
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Sun
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Sat
|mjpast
|53
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|Fri
|there is no god
|1
|First time home buyers credit
|Jan 6
|TLD1984
|1
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Man charged with human trafficking; police beli...
|Dec 31
|JTF a Homolka Fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC