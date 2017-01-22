Water charter proposed for southern Alberta
The Oldman Watershed Council is excited for its new proposed Water Charter 2017 which is targeted to benefit the southwest part of the province. Anna Garleff, communications specialist for the OWC, says this water charter is important because it is a formal confirmation from both citizens and their municipal leaders they are not only standing behind watershed protection on a theoretical level, but people throughout the Oldman Watershed now recognize there is a heightened sense of urgency and people are ready to act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
