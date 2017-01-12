University of Lethbridge complaining to human rights commission over prof
A University of Lethbridge professor says the university is taking him to the Alberta Human Rights Commission over comments Jewish groups have called anti-Semitic. Anthony Hall was suspended without pay in October following comments he made in online articles and videos suggesting there was a Zionist connection to the 9/11 attacks and that the events of the Holocaust should be up for debate Hall - who has taught Native American studies, liberal education and globalization over his 26 years at the university - says last week he received a letter from university president Michael Mahon dated Dec. 19 informing him of the complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int...
|Jan 13
|off 2 press plates
|1
|Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ...
|Jan 12
|Tom Hayden - Senator
|2
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|Jan 12
|Gog
|2
|Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|DJ girard
|2
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Jan 9
|Achoo
|1
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan 8
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC