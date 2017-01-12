University of Lethbridge complaining to human rights commission over prof

A University of Lethbridge professor says the university is taking him to the Alberta Human Rights Commission over comments Jewish groups have called anti-Semitic. Anthony Hall was suspended without pay in October following comments he made in online articles and videos suggesting there was a Zionist connection to the 9/11 attacks and that the events of the Holocaust should be up for debate Hall - who has taught Native American studies, liberal education and globalization over his 26 years at the university - says last week he received a letter from university president Michael Mahon dated Dec. 19 informing him of the complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.