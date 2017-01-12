University of Lethbridge complaining ...

University of Lethbridge complaining to human rights commission over prof

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The News

A University of Lethbridge professor says the university is taking him to the Alberta Human Rights Commission over comments Jewish groups have called anti-Semitic. Anthony Hall was suspended without pay in October following comments he made in online articles and videos suggesting there was a Zionist connection to the 9/11 attacks and that the events of the Holocaust should be up for debate Hall - who has taught Native American studies, liberal education and globalization over his 26 years at the university - says last week he received a letter from university president Michael Mahon dated Dec. 19 informing him of the complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int... Jan 13 off 2 press plates 1
News Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ... Jan 12 Tom Hayden - Senator 2
Canada Is A Paedophile Cult Jan 12 Gog 2
News Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12) Jan 9 DJ girard 2
Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA... Jan 9 Achoo 1
News Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on... Jan 8 Peace Pipe-Line 1
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Jan 7 mjpast 53
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,983,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC