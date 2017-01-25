Trustees with Lloydminster school con...

Trustees with Lloydminster school considering defecting to Alberta control

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: CBC News

Discussions about a possible amalgamation of school divisions in Saskatchewan has one west-central school jurisdiction considering defecting to Alberta. The Lloydminster Public School Division is split across the provincial boundary and receives funding from both provinces, but is governed solely by Saskatchewan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... Tue legal xpert a fool 2
News Water charter proposed for southern Alberta Tue TransCanada wins 1
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Tue BuildTheWall 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Tue tax was 2 end wit... 2
News Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e... Tue appealed 2 Fed Court 2
News City supports grant funding application for 62 ... Jan 20 lostbudget 1
News Local march to support women's rights - The Let... Jan 18 leedaulton 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,116 • Total comments across all topics: 278,264,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC