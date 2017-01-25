Trudeau admits to several vacations w...

Trudeau admits to several vacations with Aga Khan, including one in 2014 while he was an MP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted Tuesday to a second vacation, in 2014, while he was a member of Parliament, on the Bahamas island owned by billionaire philanthropist and family friend the Aga Khan. In 2014, Trudeau was an everyday MP who happened to be the leader of the third party in the House of Commons and, as a result, would not have been subject to the same federal law - the Conflict of Interest Act - that governs some of his travel activity now that he is the prime minister.

