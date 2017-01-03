Trending Now 'Severely impaired' pilot found passed out drunk in cockpit, police say

A Sunwing Airlines pilot faces charges after his co-pilot found him slumped over drunk in the cockpit of a plane early Saturday morning as the flight crew prepared to take nearly 100 passengers from Calgary to Cancun, Mexico, Canadian authorities said. Gate crew members working at Calgary International Airport sounded the alarm just before 7 a.m. after they noticed the pilot, identified as Miroslav Gronych, 37, acting strangely before he was scheduled to fly.

