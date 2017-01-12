Tournament raises money to support young hockey players from underprivileged families
Ball hockey players wear stickers bearing the initials of murdered brothers Ryder and Radek Macdougall on their helmets on Saturday during a memorial tournament at the Edmonton Sportsdome. The Edmonton-area ball hockey community faced off Saturday in honour of two young boys who were found dead last month in a Spruce Grove home alongside their father.
