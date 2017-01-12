Tips & tricks to keep your wedding on track from a planning pro
Some last minute changes were needed the day Hallie Broadribb married Dan Robertson near Peace River, Alta., in July 2011 due to weather, but some solid planning allowed the wedding to continue without a hitch. "We held out hope until the early morning of our wedding day for the rain to stop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int...
|Fri
|off 2 press plates
|1
|Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ...
|Jan 12
|Tom Hayden - Senator
|2
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|Jan 12
|Gog
|2
|Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|DJ girard
|2
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Jan 9
|Achoo
|1
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan 8
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC