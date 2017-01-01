Throwing a 150th birthday party
About 1,200 students from four schools stand outside Fort George as part of the living Canadian flag project developed by Niagara-on-the-Lake's Canada Sesquicentennial Committee. And if you happen to be organizing a 150th birthday bash for a nation of about 36 million people spread across 10 provinces, three territories and six time zones, you'll also need a bankroll, planning time and - most especially - local volunteers who do the legwork of co-operative federalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|41 min
|Lee
|1
|Man charged with human trafficking; police beli...
|Sat
|JTF a Homolka Fan
|2
|TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA !
|Dec 30
|Iva Sandy Jansen
|2
|Red Deer, Alta., man punches cougar at Tim Hort...
|Dec 30
|Kevin is Leery - ...
|1
|KHANS re: PAY for ACCESS ! - Caught !
|Dec 30
|TREY LAWNEY - Dragon
|1
|Vermilion Energy Is A Little Known Dividend Gem
|Dec 27
|Virginian Synergy
|1
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC