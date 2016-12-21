Sunwing Airlines on drunk pilot arrested in Calgary: all foreign pilots trained, approved

Police said Miroslav Gronych was charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and having a blood alcohol level over .08 in connection with an incident at the Calgary International Airport on Dec. 31, 2016. Two days after a pilot was found unconscious in a cockpit before takeoff and tested at more than three times the legal alcohol limit just hours later , Sunwing Airlines is answering questions on how foreign pilots are hired.

