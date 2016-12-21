Sunwing Airlines on drunk pilot arres...

Sunwing Airlines on drunk pilot arrested in Calgary: all foreign pilots trained, approved

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Police said Miroslav Gronych was charged with having care and control of an aircraft while impaired and having a blood alcohol level over .08 in connection with an incident at the Calgary International Airport on Dec. 31, 2016. Two days after a pilot was found unconscious in a cockpit before takeoff and tested at more than three times the legal alcohol limit just hours later , Sunwing Airlines is answering questions on how foreign pilots are hired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo... 16 hr Mercans R Stoopit 2
News Man charged with human trafficking; police beli... Dec 31 JTF a Homolka Fan 2
TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA ! Dec 30 Iva Sandy Jansen 2
News Red Deer, Alta., man punches cougar at Tim Hort... Dec 30 Kevin is Leery - ... 1
KHANS re: PAY for ACCESS ! - Caught ! Dec 30 TREY LAWNEY - Dragon 1
News Vermilion Energy Is A Little Known Dividend Gem Dec 27 Virginian Synergy 1
News Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal... Dec 19 Granted Ima Heffe... 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,555,997

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC