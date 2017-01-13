Study shows most Topeka streets are in poor condition

In this 2015 file photo, pictured is exposed road foundation on Topeka Blvd. A Pavement Condition Index study conducted in 2016 for the city of Topeka shows 57 percent of its lane miles of streets are in poor condition compared to 18 percent in fair condition and 25 percent in good condition. Last year, a curious-looking cargo van with a video camera on top roamed Topeka streets assessing their pavement conditions for the city government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.