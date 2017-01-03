St. Albert mayor confident major strides can be made on joint transit
St. Albert's mayor suggests major progress can be made in the next few months on creating an authority or commission that combines Edmonton and St. Albert Transit. Work began in December with a working group made up of staff from both cities' transportation departments, plus four city councillors.
