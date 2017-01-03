Southern Alberta region of 4-H program celebrates 100 years
No one at the 4-H trade show at Exhibition Park in Lethbridge Saturday was around to see the program for farmers in its earlier days 100-years-ago, when it began in the southern region of Alberta, but Marie Logan was around 50-years-ago to take it in. Logan was a youth member for six-years, a leader for the past 44 and has no intention of calling it quits anytime soon.
