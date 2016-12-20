Snowfall warnings blanket southeastern Alberta
Southeastern Alberta is under an ongoing snowfall warning, with up to 15 additional centimetres expected to fall in some areas on an already thick layer of snow. Environment Canada warnings are in place for the areas around Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath, the Crowsnest Pass, Waterton Lakes National Park, Kananaskis-Canmore, Okotoks, High River and Claresholm.
