Senator wants inquiry after charges stayed against two women in Alberta killing

A senator is calling for a public inquiry after Alberta prosecutors stayed charges against a second woman accused in a murder case. Kim Pate says an inquiry is needed to look at the actions of police and the Crown in taking Wendy Scott and Connie Oakes to court.

