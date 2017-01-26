Rural Alberta homeowner takes aim at ...

Rural Alberta homeowner takes aim at alleged gas thieves

The Mounties are trying to identify possible suspects after a rural homeowner opened fire on some alleged gas thieves, on his property southwest of Edmonton. "A rural resident in Brazeau County came across a group of individuals who had broken into his garage," explained Spaans.

Alberta

