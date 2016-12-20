Run over by train, 21-year-old Calgary man dies in Canmore
A 21-year-old man from Calgary has died after being struck by a train in Canmore early Sunday morning. "The train was travelling eastbound through Canmore when a male was observed laying on the tracks," said the RCMP in a media release.
