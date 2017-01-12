Royal Tyrrell Museum to get $3 million in federal funding
For the first time, Alberta's dinosaur museum in Drumheller will receive cultural infrastructure funding from the Government of Canada. The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs and MP for Calgary Centre announced $3,595,000 in cultural infrastructure funding the Royal Tyrrell Museum Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int...
|Jan 13
|off 2 press plates
|1
|Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ...
|Jan 12
|Tom Hayden - Senator
|2
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|Jan 12
|Gog
|2
|Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|DJ girard
|2
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Jan 9
|Achoo
|1
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan 8
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC