Respondents get bullish on Winnipeg z...

Respondents get bullish on Winnipeg zoo's online bear-naming contest

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Orphaned male and female polar bear cubs brought to Winnipeg's zoo late last year from the Hudson Bay port town of Churchill are no longer being referred to as just those two bruins. An online poll conducted last weekend through the Assiniboine Park Conservancy has come up with the name Nanuq for the female and Siku for the male.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int... 11 hr off 2 press plates 1
News Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ... Thu Tom Hayden - Senator 2
Canada Is A Paedophile Cult Thu Gog 2
News Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12) Jan 9 DJ girard 2
Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA... Jan 9 Achoo 1
News Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on... Jan 8 Peace Pipe-Line 1
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Jan 7 mjpast 53
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC