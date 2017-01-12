Respondents get bullish on Winnipeg zoo's online bear-naming contest
Orphaned male and female polar bear cubs brought to Winnipeg's zoo late last year from the Hudson Bay port town of Churchill are no longer being referred to as just those two bruins. An online poll conducted last weekend through the Assiniboine Park Conservancy has come up with the name Nanuq for the female and Siku for the male.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int...
|11 hr
|off 2 press plates
|1
|Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ...
|Thu
|Tom Hayden - Senator
|2
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|Thu
|Gog
|2
|Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|DJ girard
|2
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Jan 9
|Achoo
|1
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan 8
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC