Registered sex offender charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

Coaldale RCMP have charged 32-year-old registered sex offender Trevor Pritchard, of Coaldale, Alta., with six criminal offences after receiving reports that a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a residence in the town. With assistance of LPS and the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation team, police executed a search warrant at a Coaldale home in the early evening hours of Jan 18. During the search, Pritchard was taken into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.