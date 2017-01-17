Registered sex offender charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old girl
Coaldale RCMP have charged 32-year-old registered sex offender Trevor Pritchard, of Coaldale, Alta., with six criminal offences after receiving reports that a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a residence in the town. With assistance of LPS and the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation team, police executed a search warrant at a Coaldale home in the early evening hours of Jan 18. During the search, Pritchard was taken into custody.
