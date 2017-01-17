Registered sex offender charged with ...

Registered sex offender charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

Coaldale RCMP have charged 32-year-old registered sex offender Trevor Pritchard, of Coaldale, Alta., with six criminal offences after receiving reports that a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a residence in the town. With assistance of LPS and the ALERT Internet Child Exploitation team, police executed a search warrant at a Coaldale home in the early evening hours of Jan 18. During the search, Pritchard was taken into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City supports grant funding application for 62 ... 8 hr lostbudget 1
News Local march to support women's rights - The Let... Wed leedaulton 1
News Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int... Jan 13 off 2 press plates 1
News Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ... Jan 12 Tom Hayden - Senator 2
Canada Is A Paedophile Cult Jan 12 Gog 2
News Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12) Jan 9 DJ girard 2
Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA... Jan 9 Achoo 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,275 • Total comments across all topics: 278,100,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC