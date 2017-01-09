RCMP say murder suspect died after sh...

RCMP say murder suspect died after shooting that happened during his arrest

MORLEY, ALBERTA, Canada- RCMP say a murder suspect has died after a shooting that occurred when officers went to arrest him on a First Nation west of Calgary. Police say Ralph Stephens, 27, was one of three suspects in the death of Lorenzo "Billy" Bearspaw, whose body was found Friday on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

