Poll suggests Canadians favour spending tax dollars on traditional...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the MacPhail School of Energy at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology Polytechnic in Calgary last month. A newly published poll commissioned by the government suggests Canadians aren't as keen on investing in the high-tech "new economy" as the Liberals and have mixed views on increasing immigration.
|Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12)
|13 hr
|DJ girard
|2
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|19 hr
|Achoo
|1
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Sun
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|Jan 6
|there is no god
|1
|First time home buyers credit
|Jan 6
|TLD1984
|1
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
