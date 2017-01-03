Pilot accused of being drunk at the cockpit appears in court

In the wake of the arrest of a pilot who was tested at three times the legal alcohol limit before he was removed from a cockpit in Calgary, Canada's transport minister is addressing confusion among airlines and regulators about measures to ensure pilots are fit to be behind the controls of aircraft with hundreds of passengers on board. In an email to Global News, which has been pressing for clarification on regulations and testing, the federal transport minister, Marc Garneau, is said to be "very concerned" by the incident in Calgary .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.