Pierce the Veil Plots Headlining Tour
Pierce the Veil will embark on a headlining tour next month in continued support of their new album, Misadventures . The trek, dubbed the Rest in Space tour, kicks off February 17 in Eugene, Oregon and will conclude March 10 in Tuscon, Arizona.
