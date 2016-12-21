Penticton's New Year's baby born to nurse at city hospital
Less than two weeks after going on maternity leave from her job as a nurse at Penticton Regional Hospital, mom-to-be Tricia Abar was back at the facility Saturday night pacing the hallways while awaiting the arrival of her son. Cameron Robert Hamilton tipped the scales at eight pounds four ounces when he entered the world at 7:39 a.m. Sunday.
