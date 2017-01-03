Paula Simons: Hate Alberta's new carbon tax? That's no excuse for ...
Alberta's new carbon tax hadn't even kicked in before my email inbox and my social media feeds started filling up with angry, racist comments from people convinced - so convinced - that indigenous Albertans and aboriginal businesses were all exempt from paying the new levy on carbon. I suppose I shouldn't have been surprised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Man charged with human trafficking; police beli...
|Dec 31
|JTF a Homolka Fan
|2
|TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA !
|Dec 30
|Iva Sandy Jansen
|2
|Red Deer, Alta., man punches cougar at Tim Hort...
|Dec 30
|Kevin is Leery - ...
|1
|KHANS re: PAY for ACCESS ! - Caught !
|Dec 30
|TREY LAWNEY - Dragon
|1
|Vermilion Energy Is A Little Known Dividend Gem
|Dec 27
|Virginian Synergy
|1
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC