Nolan Crouse not seeking re-election

10 hrs ago

Nolan Crouse has confirmed he's not going to run for re-election as mayor of St Albert, but the 63-year-old may not be done with politics. He issued a statement Thursday saying he wants to have "one more career stint."

Alberta

