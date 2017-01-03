Nolan Crouse not seeking re-election
Nolan Crouse has confirmed he's not going to run for re-election as mayor of St Albert, but the 63-year-old may not be done with politics. He issued a statement Thursday saying he wants to have "one more career stint."
