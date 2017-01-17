NEWS Nova begins full operation of Al...

NEWS Nova begins full operation of Alberta LLDPE plant

14 hrs ago Read more: Plastics News

The Great Polyethylene Wave of 2017 has begun, with Nova Chemicals reaching full operation of a new gas-phase reactor making linear low density PE at the firm's site in Joffre, Alberta. The reactor began start-up in December, and Nova now is shipping butane-based LLDPE produced there to customers, officials with the Calgary, Alberta-based firm said in a Jan. 17 news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Alberta

