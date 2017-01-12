New Business of the year finalists

Stefanie MacDonald of Halifax Paper Hearts, Doug Kehoe of Good Robot Brewing Company, James Court of Beaumont & Co., Monique Fares of Signature Health and Stephen Sayle of SayleSafety Inc. For several years businesses and individuals were travelling outside the region to get one-stop-shop preventative healthcare solutions. Here in Halifax, we knew there was a market to offer similar high quality services.

