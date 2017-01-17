Netflix movie, Hold the Dark, to shoot in Alberta with director Jeremy Saulnier
Jeremy Saulnier, best known for directing thrillers Blue Ruin and Green Room, will be at the helm for an adaptation of William Giraldi's bestselling novel Hold the Dark. The production will be based out of Calgary and cameras are set to roll Feb. 27, sources close to the production told the Calgary Herald.
