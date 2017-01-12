Murder trial to begin for Alberta man charged after couple, grandson disappear
A murder trial is to begin today for a man charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of an Alberta couple and their grandson. Douglas Garland, 56, was arrested after Alvin and Kathy Liknes and five-year-old Nathan O'Brien vanished from the couple's Calgary home in June 2014.
