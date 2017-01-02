Chief of Fire and EMS Richard Hildebrand reflects on 2016 during a recent interview. Herald photo by Tijana Martin @TMartinHerald Tijana Martin Lethbridge Herald [email protected] First responders are particularly susceptible to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services department made mental health a priority this past year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.