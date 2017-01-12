Men charged after drug and weapons bust in Fort Saskatchewan

RCMP were notified about some possible gang activity happening in the area early last month. The bust took place on Dec. 15, and led to the arrest of two men believed to have ties to the Warlocks Outlaw motorcycle gang on Dec. 28. Allegedly inside the lockers were a loaded 9mm handgun, an SKS rifle and two other rifles, prohibited magazines, stolen property, cocaine, psilocybin, prescription pills, and over $2,800 in cash.

