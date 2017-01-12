Men charged after drug and weapons bust in Fort Saskatchewan
RCMP were notified about some possible gang activity happening in the area early last month. The bust took place on Dec. 15, and led to the arrest of two men believed to have ties to the Warlocks Outlaw motorcycle gang on Dec. 28. Allegedly inside the lockers were a loaded 9mm handgun, an SKS rifle and two other rifles, prohibited magazines, stolen property, cocaine, psilocybin, prescription pills, and over $2,800 in cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int...
|16 hr
|off 2 press plates
|1
|Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ...
|Thu
|Tom Hayden - Senator
|2
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|Thu
|Gog
|2
|Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|DJ girard
|2
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Jan 9
|Achoo
|1
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan 8
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC