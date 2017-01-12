Man says he was trying to protect his...

Man says he was trying to protect his sister, pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2015 death near Taber

Stacey Charles Wahpistikwan pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday in the 2015 death of a Saskatchewan man near Taber, Alta. after admitting he stabbed the victim and dragged his body to a canal.

Alberta

