Man missing in Alberta after collision on Highway 1

18 hrs ago

Police are looking for a man believed to have gone missing after a crash that happened on Highway 1 west of Canmore more than five days ago. Officials believe that Mcsween was travelling west on Highway 1 near Canmore when he was involved in a collision that resulted in damage to his vehicle, a white 2015 Nissan Sentra.

Alberta

