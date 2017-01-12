Man killed when truck T-boned in east...

Man killed when truck T-boned in eastern Alberta highway intersection

17 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A 65-year-old man was killed Saturday evening when the truck he was driving was hit by another truck near Bonnyville, Alta. RCMP said it happened at around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the intersection of Township Road 604 and Highway 881.

