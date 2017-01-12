Man facing 12 charges after 3 downtown Edmonton robberies
On Jan. 18 at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were called about a robbery at a restaurant near 100 Street and 103 Avenue. A man reportedly went inside and threatened staff with a weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr...
|Fri
|Pip in Edmonton
|2
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|Jan 24
|legal xpert a fool
|2
|Water charter proposed for southern Alberta
|Jan 24
|TransCanada wins
|1
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|Jan 24
|tax was 2 end wit...
|2
|Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e...
|Jan 24
|appealed 2 Fed Court
|2
|City supports grant funding application for 62 ...
|Jan 20
|lostbudget
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC