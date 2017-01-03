Lloydminster truck wash frustrated with Alberta carbon tax
An Alberta businessman says the small business tax cut the province has brought in, does not go far enough to help him deal with the carbon tax. Greg Jones is the GM of Trans-Canada Truck Wash in Lloydminster and told Global News he's dealing with competition from similar businesses on the Saskatchewan side of Lloyd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|mjpast
|53
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|19 hr
|there is no god
|1
|First time home buyers credit
|Fri
|TLD1984
|1
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Man charged with human trafficking; police beli...
|Dec 31
|JTF a Homolka Fan
|2
|TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA !
|Dec 30
|Iva Sandy Jansen
|2
|Red Deer, Alta., man punches cougar at Tim Hort...
|Dec 30
|Kevin is Leery - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC