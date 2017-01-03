Lloydminster truck wash frustrated wi...

Lloydminster truck wash frustrated with Alberta carbon tax

21 hrs ago

An Alberta businessman says the small business tax cut the province has brought in, does not go far enough to help him deal with the carbon tax. Greg Jones is the GM of Trans-Canada Truck Wash in Lloydminster and told Global News he's dealing with competition from similar businesses on the Saskatchewan side of Lloyd.

Alberta

