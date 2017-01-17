Latest Employment Insurance numbers s...

Latest Employment Insurance numbers show continued tough trend in Alberta

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Alberta cities saw a significant bump in the number people receiving EI benefits in November - Calgary saw a 5.1 per cent rise, while Edmonton saw 4.9 per cent. Across Canada, the numbers remained relatively unchanged at 574,500 people, but Alberta's figures showed a 3.5 per cent bump over the previous month, and a 57 per cent increase over the same period in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local march to support women's rights - The Let... 12 hr leedaulton 1
News 'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls annou... 21 hr Silk Road eh 1
News Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int... Jan 13 off 2 press plates 1
News Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ... Jan 12 Tom Hayden - Senator 2
Canada Is A Paedophile Cult Jan 12 Gog 2
News Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12) Jan 9 DJ girard 2
Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA... Jan 9 Achoo 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,067 • Total comments across all topics: 278,049,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC