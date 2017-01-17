Latest Employment Insurance numbers show continued tough trend in Alberta

Alberta cities saw a significant bump in the number people receiving EI benefits in November - Calgary saw a 5.1 per cent rise, while Edmonton saw 4.9 per cent. Across Canada, the numbers remained relatively unchanged at 574,500 people, but Alberta's figures showed a 3.5 per cent bump over the previous month, and a 57 per cent increase over the same period in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.