Judge awards former journalist Arthur Kent $250,000 in legal costs

Former TV journalist Arthur Kent walks outside court during a break in his lawsuit against Postmedia and other individuals related to a 2008 column, in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015. An Alberta judge has awarded Kent $250,000 in legal costs in his successful defamation lawsuit against Canada's largest newspaper chain ??? falling $1 million short of Kent's request.

