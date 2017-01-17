Judge awards former journalist Arthur...

Judge awards former journalist Arthur Kent $250,000 in legal costs

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Yorkton This Week & Enterprise

Former TV journalist Arthur Kent walks outside court during a break in his lawsuit against Postmedia and other individuals related to a 2008 column, in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015. An Alberta judge has awarded Kent $250,000 in legal costs in his successful defamation lawsuit against Canada's largest newspaper chain ??? falling $1 million short of Kent's request.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local march to support women's rights - The Let... Wed leedaulton 1
News 'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls annou... Wed Silk Road eh 1
News Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int... Jan 13 off 2 press plates 1
News Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ... Jan 12 Tom Hayden - Senator 2
Canada Is A Paedophile Cult Jan 12 Gog 2
News Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12) Jan 9 DJ girard 2
Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA... Jan 9 Achoo 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,304 • Total comments across all topics: 278,070,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC