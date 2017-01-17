Judge awards former journalist Arthur Kent $250,000 in legal costs
Former TV journalist Arthur Kent walks outside court during a break in his lawsuit against Postmedia and other individuals related to a 2008 column, in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015. An Alberta judge has awarded Kent $250,000 in legal costs in his successful defamation lawsuit against Canada's largest newspaper chain ??? falling $1 million short of Kent's request.
