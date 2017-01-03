Increase in part-time work creates dark underside to rosy jobs numbers
Ryan Wells found work last year in what was a big year for job growth, but like most of the gains his job was part-time and he's still struggling. "I'm one paycheque away from losing my home," says Wells, who found a part-time job a couple of months ago after being out of work for a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|2 min
|mjpast
|51
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|14 hr
|there is no god
|1
|First time home buyers credit
|22 hr
|TLD1984
|1
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Man charged with human trafficking; police beli...
|Dec 31
|JTF a Homolka Fan
|2
|TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA !
|Dec 30
|Iva Sandy Jansen
|2
|Red Deer, Alta., man punches cougar at Tim Hort...
|Dec 30
|Kevin is Leery - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC