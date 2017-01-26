'I'm not paying': Alta. man faces $465 ticket for cracked licence
A $465 ticket for a cracked licence has become a ticket to viral fame for one Alberta man, who posted a rant about his encounter with police on Facebook. Dave Balay of Camrose, Alta., says he plans to fight the ticket, which was issued after he was pulled over one night in Edmonton.
