Ikea Canada buying second Alberta wind farm near Drumheller
Ikea Canada has signed a deal to buy an Alberta wind farm from TransAlta and Teck Resources for a total of $119.6 million. TransAlta said Thursday it will receive about $61 million for its 51 per cent interest in the 88-megawatt Wintering Hills wind farm near Drumheller, Alta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr...
|12 hr
|GOP
|1
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|Tue
|legal xpert a fool
|2
|Water charter proposed for southern Alberta
|Tue
|TransCanada wins
|1
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Tue
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|Tue
|tax was 2 end wit...
|2
|Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e...
|Jan 24
|appealed 2 Fed Court
|2
|City supports grant funding application for 62 ...
|Jan 20
|lostbudget
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC