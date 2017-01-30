Hundreds converge on Alberta legislature grounds for Quebec mosque shooting vigil
Hundreds of people gathered at the Alberta legislature in Edmonton Monday night to pay tribute to people killed in Quebec Sunday in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a "terrorist attack." Six people taking part in evening prayers at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre were shot to death, eight others were seriously injured.
