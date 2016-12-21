'Highway' and byways: Tom Cochrane re...

'Highway' and byways: Tom Cochrane reflects on the impact of 'Mad World'

More than 25 years after the runaway success of "Life is a Highway," Tom Cochrane is still trying to unpack how it forever changed his career. Topping the Canadian charts for six weeks, the furiously optimistic single burst onto radio in 1991 and helped carry its album "Mad Mad World" to sales heights reached by few Canadian artists - over a million copies.

