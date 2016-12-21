Helmets now mandatory for peewee barr...

Helmets now mandatory for peewee barrel racers in Alberta

Innisfail's Sydney Daines raced in her first Calgary Stampede in 2015. It's still not common for top-level barrel racers to wear helmets but that is starting to change, according to Janet Patriquin of the Alberta Barrel Racing Association.

Alberta

