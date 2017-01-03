Handgun and meth seized in Medicine Hat drug bust: ALERT
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams has confirmed five people have been arrested as a part of an investigation in Medicine Hat. According to an ALERT news release Monday afternoon, four people from Medicine Hat and one man from Calgary are facing a total of 31 charges related to drug and firearms offences.
