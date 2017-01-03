Handgun and meth seized in Medicine H...

Handgun and meth seized in Medicine Hat drug bust: ALERT

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams has confirmed five people have been arrested as a part of an investigation in Medicine Hat. According to an ALERT news release Monday afternoon, four people from Medicine Hat and one man from Calgary are facing a total of 31 charges related to drug and firearms offences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12) 8 hr DJ girard 2
Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA... 14 hr Achoo 1
News Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on... Sun Peace Pipe-Line 1
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Jan 7 mjpast 53
Canada Is A Paedophile Cult Jan 6 there is no god 1
First time home buyers credit Jan 6 TLD1984 1
News Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo... Jan 2 Mercans R Stoopit 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,276 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,256

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC