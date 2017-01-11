Greyhound passengers disappointed in ...

Greyhound passengers disappointed in north Edmonton depot transit options

Almost eight months ago Greyhound moved from its main downtown station to a new station more than five kilometres away. On May 29, 2016, Greyhound moved to the VIA Rail station at 12360 121 Street from its central location at 10324 103 Street after learning the building it was in would be demolished as part of development plans for Ice District.

Alberta

